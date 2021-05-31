Matt Damon in Irish homecoming with guest appearance at Dalkey Book Festival

Jessica (9) and Ashleigh Berry (11) met Hollywood actor Matt Damon as he went for a swim at the Vico in Dalkey last year

Dalkey’s favourite adopted son Matt Damon has been announced as a guest speaker at this year’s Dalkey Book Festival.

The Jason Bourne actor will talk to David McWilliams on Sunday June 20 about lockdown in the fairytale village, his sandwich order from The Country Bake, bags of cans and his love of Ireland in a live-streamed event.

The actor spent much of early 2020 locked down in the Dublin seaside resort due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and quickly won the hearts of locals.

The Hollywood star was adopted by the village in a matter of days and became a regular at the local coffee shops and the bookshops, as he and his family stayed in the former home of Formula One star Eddie Irvine.

Read More

Images of him carrying his togs down to the Vico swimming spot in a SuperValu bag firmly cemented him as the ‘man next door’.

The actor and his family were in lockdown in Dublin where he had been filming the movie The Last Duel by director Ridley Scott, before it was shut down in early March and travel restrictions were put in place worldwide.

Describing lockdown life in Dublin last year, Matt said: “It’s incredible. This is one of the most beautiful places we’ve ever been.

“Even in the lockdown, they’re like, ‘you got to stay within two kilometres of your house’. Two kilometres here, there’s trees and forests and woods and ocean and I can’t think of any place you’d rather want to be in a two-kilometre radius of.

“It feels a bit, you know, like a fairy tale here.”

A picture of Matt holding a SuperValu bag at the local Vico swimming spot went viral after social media users tried to guess what was inside.

“I was with the kids, we were taking a dip in water there, and so we had towels to dry off with, so I think we just grabbed one of our SuperValu bags and stuffed it. We were just improvising,” the Good Will Hunting star told Spin 1038 last year.

“I’m sure there were cans in there – we just had to take them out to put in the beach towels.”

Matt’s extended stay in Dalkey became the talk of the nation and he will relive his romance with Ireland when he joins a stellar cast of speakers at this year's festival including President Michael D. Higgins, international best-selling author Isabel Allende, Professor Brian Cox and exiled Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky, among others.

Matt will be making his appearance by video link, and the full programme of 23 events, which will be streamed from the Martello Tower, and tickets are available at www.dalkeybookfestival.org.