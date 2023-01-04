Mary Kennedy enjoys ‘fun’ New Year’s Day with singer nephew Dermot

Mary and Dermot joined their family for a New Year's Day walk

Former RTÉ presenter Mary Kennedy rang in the New Year by heading on a family walk with her singer-songwriter nephew, Dermot Kennedy.

The broadcaster, who “officially” announced her retirement in 2019 after working at the station for four decades, posted snaps from their day out on Instagram over the weekend and said: “New Year’s Day fun!!”

Mary looked glam as ever in a leopard print coat paired with black boots and a red and navy scarf while Giants singer Dermot wore grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey shirt, and yellow walking boots for the occasion.

The hitmaker beamed for the camera as he posed alongside his aunt and cousins and carried one of the tots on his shoulders.

Mary has previously spoken about how their family is “very close” and told of how they enjoy having a singsong together.

The 68-year-old even released a Christmas song for charity with her sister Deirdre in 2020, although she mostly leaves the music to Dermot.

When asked if she’d be featuring on any upcoming Dermot Kennedy songs, she told the Irish Daily Mirror: “I don’t think so. But we do do it at Christmas in the house, we would.

“Ah we have had some lovely singsongs around the piano at their house.

“He sang at my daughter's wedding and at my son's wedding and it’s lovely and a family thing. It’s caring and in a good way, doing it for your family and you can and it is special.”

She said that her entire family have music in their blood, adding: “It's funny, all the time I was filming Nationwide, I would just always be humming or singing something, and the crew would always say ‘oh’ and I didn’t even realise it.

“I love going to concerts and to gigs and sure we have our ready-made singer in the family now with Dermot.

“On my father’s side, one was an opera singer and a cousin who was a beautiful singer, and his sister was a beautiful singer.

“And there would always be singsongs and gatherings, at Christmas particularly.”