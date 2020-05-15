Mary-Kate Olsen's emergency divorce order rejected by judge

Olivier Sarkozy and Mary-Kate Olsen attend the 2017 Take Home A Nude Art Party and auction at Sotheby's on October 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Mary Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy's apartment is seen on May 13, 2020 in New York City. News broke today that the couple will be divorcing after five years of marriage. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Mary-Kate Olsen and estranged husband Olivier Sarkozy, centre, and their New York City apartment at the centre of an impending divorce battle, inset

Mary-Kate Olsen's request for an emergency divorce order has been denied.

The 33-year-old actress was asking Manhattan courts to allow her to divorce Olivier Sarkozy as she claims he is trying to throw her out of their house amidst the current crisis, but Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz has now thrown out her petition and insisted it wasn't an essential matter.

Mary-Kate Olsen submitted court papers to New York's Supreme Court where she asked for an emergency order as she is "petrified" about losing a roof over her head and her personal property, especially during the time of this health crisis.

She wrote: "My husband has terminated the lease on our New York City residence ... without my consent. This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19.

Expand Close Mary Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy's apartment is seen on May 13, 2020 in New York City. News broke today that the couple will be divorcing after five years of marriage. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) GC Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mary Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy's apartment is seen on May 13, 2020 in New York City. News broke today that the couple will be divorcing after five years of marriage. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

"I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well."

Due to the pandemic, Mary-Kate says she can't "look for another apartment right now, let alone retrieve my separate property belongings and am gravely concerned my husband will dissipate, dispose of and / or secret".

It came after she filed Ina summons and complaint to New York's Supreme Court on April 17 to ask for a divorce. She wrote: "It was clear my marriage was over ... the relationship has broken down irretrievably." However, the courts were not taking applications at the time.

Mary-Kate and Olivier - who is 17 years her senior - tied the knot in November 2015, after getting engaged in 2014.

During their five-year marriage, she has remained characteristically private but in 2017, gave rare insight into her life behind closed doors.

"I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner," she told Net-a-Porter's The Edit.

Expand Close Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy attend the Youth America Grand Prix at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on April 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images) Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy attend the Youth America Grand Prix at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on April 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)

"I ride horses on the weekends," she continued. "You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don't have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you're not productive."

Online Editors