Mary-Kate Olsen seeks emergency order as she ends marriage to Olivier Sarkozy amid lockdown

Olivier Sarkozy and Mary-Kate Olsen attend the 2017 Take Home A Nude Art Party and auction at Sotheby's on October 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Olivier Sarkozy and Mary Kate Olsen attend day 8 of the 2014 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Uri Schanker/GC Images)

Mary-Kate Olsen (33) has split from husband Olivier Sarkozy (50) after five years of marriage.

On Wednesday night, it was reported by TMZ that the couple had split and Mary-Kate filed an emergency order to avoid losing her apartment in New York City during the coronavirus lockdown.

Court papers submitted by Mary-Kate's legal team allege that Sarkozy, the brother of former French president Nicolas, wants her to move out of their shared property by next Monday.

In a summons and complaint filed to New York’s Supreme Court on April 17, she wrote: "It was clear my marriage was over ... the relationship has broken down irretrievably."

Expand Close Olivier Sarkozy and Mary-Kate Olsen in 2012 WireImage / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Olivier Sarkozy and Mary-Kate Olsen in 2012

However, the courts were not taking applications at the time.

But in new papers, Mary-Kate has asked for an emergency order as she is "petrified" about losing a roof over her head and her personal property, especially during the time of this health crisis.

Read More

She wrote: "My husband has terminated the lease on our New York City residence … without my consent. This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19.

"I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well."

Due to the pandemic, Mary-Kate says she can't "look for another apartment right now, let alone retrieve my separate property belongings and am gravely concerned my husband will dissipate, dispose of and / or secret".

Mary-Kate and Olivier - who is 17 years her senior - tied the knot in November 2015, after getting engaged in 2014.

Expand Close Olivier Sarkozy and Mary-Kate Olsen attend the 2017 Take Home A Nude Art Party and auction at Sotheby's on October 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage) WireImage / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Olivier Sarkozy and Mary-Kate Olsen attend the 2017 Take Home A Nude Art Party and auction at Sotheby's on October 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Online Editors