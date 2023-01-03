Marty Morrissey to take the ‘Marty Party’ on tour around Ireland

Broadcaster extraordinaire Marty Morrissey is set to delight audiences as he goes on a live tour across Ireland this year.

The broadcaster, affectionately mimicked by the likes of Mario Rosenstock and Oliver Callan, is well-known for his catchphrase: "I'm Marty... and I like to party".

The sportscaster and special guests will take part in a night of music, chat, dance and laughter, with a wide range of holidays and prizes to be won at every show.

Special guest appearances announced to date include Eurovision winners Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan, Irish dancers Cairdre and The Galway Tenors.

The tour will begin in Killarney’s INEC Club on Friday February 10, followed by the Royal Theatre, Castlebar, on Saturday February 11.

Marty will then be playing Limerick’s University Concert Hall on Friday March 10, Leisureland, Galway, on Saturday March 25, finishing in Letterkenny’s Clanree Hotel on Friday March 31.

These dates will be followed by more shows during the summer.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from local venue websites.

Speaking about the tour, Morrissey said: "I am so excited about bringing the Marty Party around the country to five different venues starting in February in Killarney and Castlebar.

“Life is for living and we've all experienced tough times in recent years so this show brings people and communities together for a night out to laugh, sing and dance in a 21st century variety party.

“There is so much talent in our country, I'm hoping that these shows will give some local people with that raw ability the opportunity to share a stage with some better known stars, and who knows what will happen after that.”