Marty Morrissey shares photo of Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald's wedding day

Marty Morrissey may have broken a 'social media at weddings' rule - but he shared the first photograph of Wexford hurling manager and Ireland's Fittest Family star Davy Fitzgerald's big day on Twitter.

Marty Morrissey may have broken a 'social media at weddings' rule - but he shared the first photograph of Wexford hurling manager and Ireland's Fittest Family star Davy Fitzgerald's big day on Twitter.

The Clare man wed his partner of 13 years Sharon O'Loughlin at a top secret location today.

The couple were joined by family and friends, including RTÉ stars Marty and Mairead Ronan.

Posting an image of himself with the newlyweds, Marty wrote; "Delighted and proud to be at my great friend's wedding today!

Delighted & proud to be at my great friends wedding today!! Got one of the first photos with Davy and Sharon !! They are a great team together and we all wish them much happiness !! Dinner is at 6.30...then the Party begins !! @GaaClare @OfficialWexGAA @RTEgaa @TheSundayGame pic.twitter.com/JxIz6i3VIG — Marty Morrissey (@MartyM_RTE) October 4, 2019

"Got one of the first photos with Davy and Sharon!

"They are a great team together and we all wish them much happiness!"

He added; "Dinner is at 6.30...then the party begins!"

The couple kept the location and other details of the wedding under wraps before the big day, but were happy to smile for Marty's social media fans.

The Wexford manager scrubbed up well in a black three-piece suit and dickie bow, while Sharon wowed in a full-sleeved white gown with beaded detailing at the waist.

Online Editors