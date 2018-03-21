Mark Hamill finds Princess Leia likeness on his hotel room wall
Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher died aged 60 in 2016.
Mark Hamill discovered a picture of what looked like Carrie Fisher’s Star Wars alter-ego in his hotel room.
Hamill, 66, spotted the likeness to Princess Leia – complete with distinctive hairstyle – “looking over my shoulder” on the wall of a hotel.
Look who I found looking over my shoulder in a painting on the wall of my London hotel room. 😍
“Sooooo…..” he wrote on Twitter.
“Look who I found looking over my shoulder in a painting on the wall of my London hotel room.
“Coincidence? I don’t think so! Always With Me.”
Fans called the discovery “beautiful”, adding: “She is watching over you. A little sign.”
While @SamWatson replied: “Strange are the ways of the Force. Always with you she is.”
Fisher died in hospital four days after being taken ill on a flight to Los Angeles from London where she had been filming sitcom Catastrophe.
