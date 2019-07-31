Mario Lopez apologises over children’s gender identity remarks

US TV presenter Mario Lopez has apologised for comments he made about children’s gender identity.

The Extra presenter, who was recently named a host of Access Hollywood, told conservative commentator Candace Owens that it is “dangerous” and “alarming” for parents to honour the wishes of young children who identify with a gender other than the one assigned at birth.

Evidently it's now *scandalous* to say that a child probably shouldn't be making their own life-altering decisions at 3 years old.

The former Saved By The Bell star said in a statement released by his publicist that his remarks were “ignorant and insensitive”.

Lopez said the backlash has brought on a “deeper understanding” of how “hurtful” his remarks were.

He outraged many when he told Owens on her PragerU YouTube show that, like Owens, he is “blown away” when parents tolerate very young children who make gender determinations at such a ripe age.

