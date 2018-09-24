Marilyn Monroe’s Ford Thunderbird set for auction

A classic car formerly owned by Marilyn Monroe is to be auctioned in Los Angeles.

The late actress bought the black Ford Thunderbird in 1955 and media reports from the time say she drove in it with playwright Arthur Miller to their wedding in 1956, according to Julien’s Auctions, which is selling the car.

It is expected to fetch between £190,000 and £380,000 when it is auctioned on November 17, Julien’s Auctions says.

Darren Julien, president of Julien’s Auctions, said: “This wonderful black Ford Thunderbird is not only part of the automotive history but comes with an aura of glamour, romance and tragedy of a true Hollywood legend.

A black Ford Thunderbird that was formerly owned by the late American actress Marilyn Monroe is to be auctioned (Julien’s Auctions/PA Images)

“Once in a while something comes along that has a powerful magic about it, a charisma, because of everything and everyone associated with it.”

Monroe owned the car for six years before gifting it to John Strasberg, the son of director Lee Strasberg, for his 18th birthday shortly before her death in 1962.

The black two-seater has been partially restored, although “special heed was given to the retention of original parts, with most driver and passenger touch surfaces left undisturbed”, according to the Beverly Hills-based auctioneer.

The car, which has a black and white interior and has clocked 30,399 miles since having its engine rebuilt, comes with a canvas convertible roof and a detachable hard roof with distinctive porthole windows.

Press Association