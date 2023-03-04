| 4.4°C Dublin

Close

latest Marijuana ‘really helped’ but cocaine ‘did nothing’ – Prince Harry gives revealing interview after Frogmore Cottage eviction

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle Photo: Samir Hussein/File photo Expand

Close

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle Photo: Samir Hussein/File photo

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle Photo: Samir Hussein/File photo

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle Photo: Samir Hussein/File photo

Andy Gregory , Peony Hirwani and Joe Middleton

Prince Harry has revealed in an interview with author Gabor Mate that marijuana “really helped” him mentally.

The Duke of Sussex, speaking during the livestreamed conversation on Saturday evening, said cocaine “did nothing” for him. He added: “Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me.”

Most Watched

Privacy