Marie Claire magazine slammed for this picture of Meghan Markle - and pointing out her 'single grey hair'

Sometimes the outrage is because of over-sensitivity and other times, it's legitimate annoyance over a stupid move by a major company/publisher/person. This is one of those times.

Marie Claire magazine, a popular women's lifestyle magazine in the US, made the mistake of dedicating an entire article dedicated to Meghan Markle's "single grey hair", using the above picture as a reference and then zooming in one the offending hair. The piece was intended to be tongue in cheek and it's actually written in praise of her low maintenance approach to the inevitable ageing process, but it's still reflective of the intense, and unbalanced, scrutiny women face over their appearance in comparison to men.

"Who knows if Meghan Markle is choosing to just own it, not waste the time and money on such frequent upkeep, or, just doesn't notice because it's ONE HAIR. But, either way, it's nice to see she's a regular person with a few stray grays, just like everyone else," the author wrote.