Saturday 7 April 2018

Marie Claire magazine slammed for this picture of Meghan Markle - and pointing out her 'single grey hair'

The fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, reacts after a visit to a science park called Catalyst Inc., in Belfast, Northern Ireland March 23, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters
The fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, reacts after a visit to a science park called Catalyst Inc., in Belfast, Northern Ireland March 23, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England
Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, throws a volleyball with his fiancee Meghan Markle as they meet athletes at the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England
Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation and Meghan Markle attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England
Meghan Markle attends the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England
Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation and Meghan Markle attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England
Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle (L) attend the UK team trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village in Bath, southwest England on April 6, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle (L) meet participants as they attend the UK team trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village in Bath, southwest England on April 6, 2018
Meghan Markle attends the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England
Caitlin McBride

The collective voices of the internet love to get up-in-arms about pretty much anything these days.

Sometimes the outrage is because of over-sensitivity and other times, it's legitimate annoyance over a stupid move by a major company/publisher/person. This is one of those times.

Marie Claire magazine, a popular women's lifestyle magazine in the US, made the mistake of dedicating an entire article dedicated to Meghan Markle's "single grey hair", using the above picture as a reference and then zooming in one the offending hair. The piece was intended to be tongue in cheek and it's actually written in praise of her low maintenance approach to the inevitable ageing process, but it's still reflective of the intense, and unbalanced, scrutiny women face over their appearance in comparison to men.

marieclaire.jpg

"Who knows if Meghan Markle is choosing to just own it, not waste the time and money on such frequent upkeep, or, just doesn't notice because it's ONE HAIR. But, either way, it's nice to see she's a regular person with a few stray grays, just like everyone else," the author wrote.

But the flames of ire had already been stoked on Twitter and the blowback is still ongoing after several days.

Since announcing her engagement to Britain's Prince Harry last November, Markle has become the most famous woman in the world seemingly overnight. Every element of her family, childhood, career, and wardrobe have been analysed within an inch of its life as the public get to know her on the road to princess-dom.

Either way, she was in typically high spirits on Friday as she joined her other half in support of Sydney's upcoming Invictus Games in Bath, England.

 

Online Editors

