Marie Claire magazine slammed for this picture of Meghan Markle - and pointing out her 'single grey hair'
The collective voices of the internet love to get up-in-arms about pretty much anything these days.
Sometimes the outrage is because of over-sensitivity and other times, it's legitimate annoyance over a stupid move by a major company/publisher/person. This is one of those times.
Marie Claire magazine, a popular women's lifestyle magazine in the US, made the mistake of dedicating an entire article dedicated to Meghan Markle's "single grey hair", using the above picture as a reference and then zooming in one the offending hair. The piece was intended to be tongue in cheek and it's actually written in praise of her low maintenance approach to the inevitable ageing process, but it's still reflective of the intense, and unbalanced, scrutiny women face over their appearance in comparison to men.
"Who knows if Meghan Markle is choosing to just own it, not waste the time and money on such frequent upkeep, or, just doesn't notice because it's ONE HAIR. But, either way, it's nice to see she's a regular person with a few stray grays, just like everyone else," the author wrote.
But the flames of ire had already been stoked on Twitter and the blowback is still ongoing after several days.
Meghan Markle missed 1 appointment with her colorist and Marie Claire decided to put their journalism degrees to use pic.twitter.com/6ddlqFfHkU— Lola Milaje🇳🇬 (@_LoveLO) April 5, 2018
Marie Claire over here writing about a single grey hair on the glorious head of Meghan Markle. Adjust your perspective, this is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/SnVnTfAfus— Liana Aghajanian (@LianaAgh) April 5, 2018
" I need 300 words on Meghan Markle's grey hair on my desk by 8 am, Tina. Don't fuck this up!"— Kel✨ (@rud_kel) April 5, 2018
Since announcing her engagement to Britain's Prince Harry last November, Markle has become the most famous woman in the world seemingly overnight. Every element of her family, childhood, career, and wardrobe have been analysed within an inch of its life as the public get to know her on the road to princess-dom.
Either way, she was in typically high spirits on Friday as she joined her other half in support of Sydney's upcoming Invictus Games in Bath, England.
