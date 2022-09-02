Mariah Carey called Meghan a diva, meaning ‘fabulous, gorgeous and empowering’

File photo dated 19/11/2009 of Mariah Carey. The Duchess of Sussex has told how she only began to understand what it was like to be treated like a black woman when she started dating the Duke of Sussex. Meghan, in conversation with the pop superstar for her Spotify podcast, said her relationship with Harry led to more focus on her race than ever before. Issue date: Tuesday August 30, 2022.

Mariah Carey said she branded the Duchess of Sussex a “diva” in the most “fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering” meaning of the word.

A shocked Meghan had said the label levelled at her by the pop superstar during their podcast conversation had made her “sweat” and “stopped her in her tracks”.

Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about “The Duality of Diva.” Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!! #Archetypes https://t.co/sOOQ25RoeB — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 2, 2022

In a voiceover at the end of Meghan’s second Archetypes episode, released by Spotify on Tuesday, the duchess said the remark left her worried about the “nonsense” Carey might have read about her.

On Friday, Carey tweeted about what she meant when she called Meghan a diva, as well as posting a link to the podcast.

“Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about ‘The Duality of Diva.’ Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!! #Archetypes,” she wrote.

Carey had already retweeted a Spotify Podcasts tweet linking to the episode.

Titled The Duality Of Diva With Mariah Carey, the episode explores the “complexities surrounding the ‘diva’” and the negative connotations associated with the word.

Meghan, in a voiceover, mentions the outlandish diva demands associated with Carey – including reported requests for 20 white kittens and 100 white doves when she turned on the Christmas lights in London – but she does not appear to have questioned the singer on them.

Meghan laughs and says: “Maybe you read about the time that she supposedly requested 20 white kittens and 100 doves in London? I don’t know.”

During the 46-minute episode, Carey told the former Suits actress: “You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan. Don’t even act like …” with an aghast duchess responding and laughing in surprise: “What kind of diva moments do I give you?”

Speaking at the end of the podcast, Meghan said: “It was all going swimmingly, I mean really well, until that moment happened, which I don’t know about you but it stopped me in my tracks when she called me a diva.”

Meghan added: “You couldn’t see me, obviously, but I started to sweat a little bit. I started squirming in my chair in this quiet revolt. Like wait. What? No. What? How could you? That’s not true. Why would you say that?

“My mind genuinely was just spinning with what nonsense she must have read or clicked on to make her say that.”

The duchess said Carey was quick to reassure her and that she meant the label as “chic” and “aspirational”.

Meghan said: “She must have felt my nervous laughter and you all would have heard it too, and she jumped right in to make sure I was crystal clear.

“When she said diva, she was talking about the way that I dress, the posture of a clothing, a quote unquote fabulousness as she sees it.

“She meant diva as a compliment. I heard it as a dig. Heard it as the word diva as I think of it, but in that moment, as she explained to me, she meant it as chic, as aspirational.”

In the exchange, the pair discussed the concept of a diva, with Meghan saying: “That’s really important for people to remember that there might be this persona, this diva thing we can play into. It’s not something I connect to but for you, it’s been a huge part.”

Carey replies: “You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan. Don’t even act like…”

Meghan responds with: “What kind of diva moments do I give you?”

Carey laughs, adding: “Don’t act like you… it’s also the visual.”

Meghan replies: “Oh, it’s the look.”

The podcast release came a day after the duchess gave a controversial interview to The Cut in which she said she had made an “active effort” to forgive the royal family, warning “especially knowing that I can say anything”.

She also said she was told there was the same jubilation in South Africa when she married Harry as there was when Nelson Mandela was freed from prison.