Marco Pierre White: ‘I don’t have a TV or know how to use the internet. I just like to be in my garden’

Good life: Celebrity chef Marco Pierre White now spends his days working in his garden. Photo: Frank McGrath

CELEBRATED chef Marco Pierre White has opened up about his “simple” life.

The 60-year-old was the first British chef to be awarded three Michelin stars when he was just 32, but he found working in the kitchen was too hot to handle and hung up his apron when he was 38.

White now lives in Bath in southern England where he enjoys gardening a 20-acre plot.

The fiery TV personality, who sensationally handed back three Michelin stars in 1999, says he cannot use computers or the internet, does not have a television and has never passed the driving test.

“I live a very simple life,” he said. “I’m always working in the garden, which is not your average garden, and is about 20 acres.

“There’s 200 fake trees in the orchard that my gardener is building.

“I own an old-fashioned Nokia phone and I wouldn’t know how to use the internet or how to turn the laptop on.

“I don’t watch TV, and I don’t have a television in the house either. I prefer to listen to the radio,” he added.

He also admitted he doesn’t drive. “I can drive an automatic off-road, but I’ve never had a lesson and I’ve never passed my test,” he says.

Opening up about his Michelin stars, White said they built his confidence.

“I always put success down to luck, and luck is being given the opportunity,” the father-of-three said.

“Winning Michelin stars were just little stepping stones to where I wanted to be in life, and when you enter a kitchen at 16 like I did and spend 22 years, seven days a week, in the kitchen, there’s no emotional or spiritual growth.

“There’s no self-discovery because all the energy is going into your work.

“I’d realised my dream was winning those Michelins stars, and the importance of them was they dissolved my low self-esteem from childhood and built my confidence.”

White’s mother, Maria-Rosa Gallina, died from a brain haemorrhage when he was six years old.

His father, Frank, raised White and his two older brothers in Leeds, Yorkshire, while their youngest brother – who was only a baby at the time – was sent to live in Italy with a family member.

“I turned 60 in December, and earlier I was thinking I’ve outlived my mother by almost 22 years,” he said.

“I remember she used to take me to her native Verona, in northern Italy, for the summer holidays when I was a child.”

The challenges to the hospitality business over the last two years hasn’t stopped White from opening a 52-seater restaurant in the heart of London’s Leicester Square recently.

And he said becoming a grandfather has given him a whole new perspective on life – is son, Marco Pierre Junior (26) welcomed a baby girl two years ago. “Your values for life change, and in a way sometimes you can’t believe it,” White said.