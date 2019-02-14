Mandy Moore says ex-husband Ryan Adams was 'psychologically abusive' during 'dark' marriage

The This Is Us star, who was married to Ryan for seven years between 2009 and 2016, is one of seven women to accuse the singer of being"manipulative, controlling and obsessive" in a bombshell new report by the New York Times. Moore, who was an established pop singer from when they met, alleged that he was "psychologically abusive" and belittled her talents before she didn't play an instrument.

"His controlling behaviour essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time - my entire mid-to-late 20s ... Music was a point of control for him," she said. "What you experience with him — the treatment, the destructive, manic sort of back and forth behavior — feels so exclusive. You feel like there's no way other people have been treated like this."

When they first met when she was 23, he encouraged her to sign to his label and wouldn't allow her to work with any other producers or managers and he often told her she wasn't a "real musician". Her sixth album, released before they were married, was her last.

Six other women have come forward and accused him of sexual misconduct and throwing tantrums when things did not go his way, in one case, threatening suicide. One woman, Ava, was 14 when she first began contact with Adams and she says he exposed himself to her over Sky sessions. He reached out to her in the guise of helping her music career, but then took a sexual turn and the newspaper reviewed 3,217 text messages between them. He was married to Moore at the time and said people would compare him to R. Kelly.

"I would get in trouble if someone knew we talked like this," he wrote in a text in November 2016. Later, when she turned 16, he wrote: "I never see pics of you anymore. You were blowing my mind."

Mandy Moore with ex-husband Ryan Adams

Mr Adams' lawyer Andrew B. Brettler said on his client's behalf in a statement, saying: "Mr. Adams unequivocally denies that he ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage."

The report says that a number of his former colleagues support the claims of the pattern of abuse, "In interviews, seven women and more than a dozen associates described a pattern of manipulative behavior in which Adams dangled career opportunities while simultaneously pursuing female artists for sex."

He posted a number of tweets after the story was published, writing: "I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly.

"But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period. As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing."

Phoebe Bridges, a singer-songwriter said they fell into a "whirlwind romance" in 2014 and says he became obsessive and emotionally abusive, demanding to know where she was nearly at all times and threatened to take his own life if she didn't answer the phone. He also demanded she stop whatever she was doing at any time of day for phone sex with him.

"There was a mythology around him. It seemed like he had the power to propel people forward," she said.

Through his lawyer, Adams denied the "extremely serious and outlandish accusations" and said some of the allegations were "grousing by disgruntled individuals".

Last year, in an interview with Glamour Magazine, Moore said her first marriage was an "unhealthy situation" and has no regrets about her divorce. "I didn’t choose the right person," she said in October. "I don’t feel guilty for [getting divorced]. When people said, ‘I’m sorry,’ I was like, ‘No. Sorry would have been had I stayed in a very unhealthy situation.’ I didn’t. I found my way out." She previously told People her magazine was "dark" and "heavy".

She is now married to musician Taylor Goldsmith.

