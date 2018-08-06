A man has been charged with vandalising Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, authorities have said.

A man has been charged with vandalising Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, authorities have said.

Man charged with vandalising Donald Trump’s star on the Walk Of Fame

Austin Mikel Clay, 24, is accused of using a pickaxe to smash the president’s star on Hollywood Boulevard on July 25.

The defendant left the scene but turned himself into a police department the following day, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame was allegedly vandalised on July 25 (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Clay, from Glendale, California, is expected to be arraigned on August 15.

If convicted, Clay could face a possible maximum sentence of three years in jail. Bail is recommended at 20 thousand US dollars (£15,400).

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Hollywood Station.

Mr Trump’s star has become a battleground for his supporters and opponents and has been attacked multiple times since the 2016 presidential campaign.

In October 2016, a man was filmed hitting the star with a sledgehammer while it has also been spray-painted and spat on.

Press Association