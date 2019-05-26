Man accused of defrauding comic book great Stan Lee appears in court

A former business manager of the late comic book legend Stan Lee has had his initial court appearance in Arizona, where he was arrested after fleeing from California.

Keya Morgan appeared on Sunday in Maricopa County Superior Court on a charge of being a fugitive of justice.

Stan Lee with Keya Morgan (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Court documents show Los Angeles police alerted authorities in Phoenix that Morgan’s mobile phone was being used in north Scottsdale.

Police say the 43-year-old Morgan was found in a house with his mother and arrested without incident.

It is unclear when Morgan will be extradited to California, where he is facing charges including theft, embezzlement, forgery or fraud against an elder adult, and false imprisonment of an elder adult.

Lee died in November at the age of 95.

Los Angeles County prosecutors say Morgan sought to capitalize on the Marvel Comic mastermind’s wealth and exert influence over Lee even though he had no authority to act on his behalf.

Prosecutors say Morgan pocketed more than 262,000 US dollars (£206,000) from autograph-signing sessions Lee did in May 2018.

Morgan at one point also took Lee from his Hollywood Hills home to a Beverly Hills condominium “where Morgan had more control over Lee”, according to California authorities.

Lee’s daughter said in a request for a restraining order last year that Morgan was manipulating the mentally declining Lee, preventing him from seeing family and friends, and trying to take control of his money and business affairs.

Alex Kessel, an attorney for Morgan, has said his client has never abused or taken advantage of Lee.

