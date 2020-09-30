Mamma Mia! Pierce Brosnan home up for sale at $100m

Pierce Brosnan has put his stunning Californian home on the market for a stagging $100m.

The former Bond star has decided to sell the Thai-inspired retreat in Malibu which has been his home for 20 years.

According to the Los Angeles Times the 67-year-old star will make an enormous return on the property.

He built up the compound by buying two adjoining properties in 2000 for $5.1m and another for $2.25m.

Pierce Brosnan selling James Bond-inspired Malibu house. PIC: Mike Helfrich for Chris Cortazzo of Compass

The mammoth price tag makes it the eighth-priciest home currently on the market in LA County which is full of homes of the rich and famous.

The oceanfront retreat spans more than an acre with two homes that combine for five bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

Guarded by a pair of carved teak gates, the grounds are filled with palm trees, tropical flowers, travertine courtyards and wraparound lanais, says the LA Times.

cinema

Pierce Brosnan(Ian West/PA)

Known as Orchid House, the main home boasts interiors lined with glass and teak that take in commanding ocean and mountain views.

On the main level, there's a kitchen with white crystal counters.

Amenities on the lower level include a cinema with tiered seating and a music room/recording studio.

The spa adds two saunas, a steam room, Japanese soaking tub, cold plunge and shower.

Pierce Brosnan selling James Bond-inspired Malibu house. Pic: Mike Helfrich for Chris Cortazzo of Compass

The second storey tacks on a library, a balcony overlooking the courtyard and an owner's suite with a sitting area and expansive deck.

Sandy lounges and glass-enclosed dining areas dot the backyard, which centres on a saltwater pool and descends to 117 feet of beach.

The two-storey guesthouse also serves as a pool house with a bar.

Brosnan and his wife, activist and journalist Keely Brosnan, have put the property up for rent multiple times during their stay, once listing it for $120,000 per month back in 2004.

Brosnan made much of his wealth starring in in four James Bond films from 1995 to 2002: GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day.

His other credits include Dante's Peak, Mamma Mia!, The Matador and Nancy Astor, the latter two earning him Golden Globe nominations.

He was recently seen in the Netflix musical comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga playing the grumpy father of Will Ferrell's character Lars Erickssong, a contestant in the show.

Herald