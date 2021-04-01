Beyonce shared a rare glimpse into her family life as she posted pictures from a trip to the beach with her children.

The pop titan, 39, posted four snaps to Instagram, including a selfie with nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. The pair pouted for the picture.

Beyonce also shared photos of her three-year-old twins.

Daughter Rumi was seen walking on the beach while in another snap Beyonce stands barefoot on the sand and reaches out for son Sir’s hand as he looks out at the ocean.

Read More

The singer’s other picture showed her and one of her children’s hands at a table at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu.

At the Grammys in March, Beyonce became the most decorated female star in the award show’s history.

Her four wins on the night made it 28 over her career, bringing her ahead of bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss.

Blue Ivy won a Grammy with her mother. They won the best music video award for Brown Skin Girl from the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift, which was curated by Beyonce.

Blue Ivy is the second-youngest winner in Grammys history.

Beyonce and Jay-Z, 51, have been married since 2008.

Read More

PA Media