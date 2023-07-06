Makers of Peaky Blinders ‘strongly disapprove’ of clips in US campaign video

Handout photo issued by Caryn Mandabach Productions of Cillian Murphy, as Tommy Shelby, on the set of series five of Peaky Blinders.

The makers of Peaky Blinders say they “strongly disapprove” of the use of clips from the hit BBC show in a video shared by supporters of Ron DeSantis’ US presidential campaign.

A statement put out on behalf of creator Steven Knight, star Cillian Murphy and the show’s production companies said the footage used was obtained “without permission or official licence”.

The Florida governor is in the running to become the Republican candidate for the 2024 US presidential election.

The video, posted by a Twitter account named DeSantis War Room, seems to criticise rival Republican candidate Donald Trump’s stance on LGBTQ+ issues.

It features clips of films including American Psycho, Troy and The Wolf of Wall Street, as well as clips of Tommy Shelby from Peaky Blinders.

“On behalf of the partners of Peaky Blinders… we confirm the footage of Tommy Shelby’s character used within the video posted by Ron DeSantis’ campaign was obtained without permission or official licence,” a statement posted to the Peaky Blinders account said.

“We do not support nor endorse the video’s narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of the content in this manner.”