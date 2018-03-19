Mairead Ronan: 'I'll never be a skinny minny - I will always have to do some sort of workout'

Broadcaster Mairead Ronan said she is happy with her body, admitting she'll "never be a skinny minny".

The 37-year-old RTE presenter recently welcomed her second child, a baby girl Eliza in 2016, with husband Louis Ronan, and said she exercises three times a week and eats well, but is determined to feel good in her skin instead of focusing too much on her physique.

"I’ll never be a skinny minny. I've an under active thyroid gland which is the bane of a lot of Irish people," she said. "The biggest back handed compliment I get, and I got it about 50 or 60 times at an event last week, is 'you’re tiny', and I say, 'I know I’m so fat on tv!' and I’m not. "I just have a big bust and I’m small in height so when you’re small and you've a big bust, you just look bigger than you actually are. So I will always have to do some sort of workout."

Ronan has taken to adding yoga into her fitness regimen, trying to find time to hit the gym or studio early in the morning before her husband leaves for work. And she encourages her family to eat the same meals at the same time, instead of making separate meals for everyone. "My food is a lot of shepherd’s pie and chickens and a lot of mammy dinners and I’m happy with that, I’ve plenty of energy," she told Evoke.ie.

"I'm not avocado on toast mummy, I’m scrambled egg on toast mummy."

