Mairead Ronan announces she's expecting third child: 'I couldn't really hide it anymore!'

The RTE presenter (37) welcomed baby daughter Eliza in 2016 with husband Louis Ronan. She has an 11-year-old son Dara from her first marriage, whom she says is "absolutely mad" about his little sister.

Ronan announced the news on Instagram, accompanying a picture of her magazine cover with Irish Country, saying: "Had so much craic shooting with this gang. Honest interview along with the pics including the news that I’m - again. (Well I couldn’t really hide it anymore)."

Her eldest son must surely be thrilled with another new arrival on the way. She previously said of his devotion as a big brother, "He is such a good kid. My dad used to say you could rear him on a mountain - he just rows in with everything. And, he loves Eliza.