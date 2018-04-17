Mairead Ronan announces she's expecting third child: 'I couldn't really hide it anymore!'
Broadcaster Mairead Ronan has announced she's expecting her third child.
The RTE presenter (37) welcomed baby daughter Eliza in 2016 with husband Louis Ronan. She has an 11-year-old son Dara from her first marriage, whom she says is "absolutely mad" about his little sister.
Ronan announced the news on Instagram, accompanying a picture of her magazine cover with Irish Country, saying: "Had so much craic shooting with this gang. Honest interview along with the pics including the news that I’m - again. (Well I couldn’t really hide it anymore)."
Her eldest son must surely be thrilled with another new arrival on the way. She previously said of his devotion as a big brother, "He is such a good kid. My dad used to say you could rear him on a mountain - he just rows in with everything. And, he loves Eliza.
"Just yesterday I was calling him to put his shoes on. I got so frustrated I went looking for him, only to find him lying on the bed with her, cooing."
Congratulations!
Online Editors
