Mad Men star Christina Hendricks enjoys respite in Mayo after filing for divorce from Geoffrey Arend

Mad Men star Christina Hendricks is currently enjoying some downtime in Co Mayo, starting her first year as a single woman.

The 44-year-old actress announced late last year that she and husband of 10 years Geoffrey Arend are divorcing and she has adopted a purposely low profile since, culminating in a trip to the West, a part of the world famous for its discretion. Hendricks is currently travelling across Europe and checked into the five-star Ashford Castle, enjoying the luxurious confines of one of the most renowned hotels in the world.

She hasn't shied away from sharing imagery on social media of the lush grounds of the property, including a shot with the hotel's just-as-famous Irish Wolfhounds Cronan and Garvan, who are so popular they have their own Instagram account.

"A Sunrise stroll with these stunning creatures feels like a fairytale," she captioned a picture with them.

