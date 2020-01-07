Mad Men star Christina Hendricks enjoys respite in Mayo after filing for divorce from Geoffrey Arend
Mad Men star Christina Hendricks is currently enjoying some downtime in Co Mayo, starting her first year as a single woman.
The 44-year-old actress announced late last year that she and husband of 10 years Geoffrey Arend are divorcing and she has adopted a purposely low profile since, culminating in a trip to the West, a part of the world famous for its discretion. Hendricks is currently travelling across Europe and checked into the five-star Ashford Castle, enjoying the luxurious confines of one of the most renowned hotels in the world.
She hasn't shied away from sharing imagery on social media of the lush grounds of the property, including a shot with the hotel's just-as-famous Irish Wolfhounds Cronan and Garvan, who are so popular they have their own Instagram account.
"A Sunrise stroll with these stunning creatures feels like a fairytale," she captioned a picture with them.
In another post, after enjoying a falconry excursion on-site, she wrote: "Thank you @ashfordcastle for the most extraordinary visit. THIS I will never forget."
The New Year getaway comes months after the shock announcement that her decade-long marriage was ending without explanation. "Today we take our next step together, but on our separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we've shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs," both said in identical statements released via their spokespeople and social channels.
It added: "We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so."
Read more: Is this the most glamorous same-sex marriage Ireland has ever seen?
They were introduced by her Mad Men co-star Vincent Kartheiser and she said she found herself immediately drawn to him, including his "amazing hair" and "was charming, funny and very magnetic", per a Cosmopolitan UK interview.
The six-time Emmy nominee skipped Sunday night's Golden Globes for the trip and joins a long line of Hollywood A-listers to visit Ireland over the last 12 months. Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick just returned to New York after an extended six-week stay at their cottage in Kilcar, Donegal, and high profile projects in 2019 meant visits from Fleetwood Mac, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Alicia Vikander, Dev Patel and Cher.
Online Editors
