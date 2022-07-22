Lynsey Bennett says she was able to ‘giggle, laugh and feel cancer free’ in Ibiza with Una Healy

Una and Lynsey jetted off to Ibiza with their pals this week. Photo: Instagram

Lynsey Bennett has opened up about being able to “giggle, laugh and feel cancer free” while on holiday with pals in Ibiza.

The mum of two, who has terminal cancer, enjoyed a few days in the sun with close pals including Una Healy.

Taking to Instagram today to open up about her holiday, Lynsey said she felt like she was healing visiting the Island.

“I stepped off the plane in Ibiza and, I turned to the girls and said I have this completely calm feeling of peace and like I am home that has just come over me.”

“By day two I was pain free…. There was just this feeling of healing I could feel but kept thinking how?”

“I was able to giggle and laugh and feel cancer free, it was only when people would strike up the usual holiday chit chat and ask what do you work at that I would pause, and remember my situation,” she continued.

“As we stood waiting for the taxi for the airport for going home, Una and Annette said to me ‘we know you aren’t ready to go home and that Ibiza has more to give you’… myself and Charlene smiled at each other because we knew it was true.”

Read More

Lynsey said that anytime she goes away she normally goes home but on a whim, she decided to extend her stay.

Video of the Day

“My gut told me, very calmly just message home, sort Zoë and Hailee and change that flight.”

“The next two days with Charlene were more than I could hope for and I was so excited when I started coming across articles of how Ibiza is known for its healing powers because I knew that the connections and healing feelings I was having to this island were real,” she continued.

The Cervical Cancer campaigner shared various screenshots that say Ibiza is known for its healing properties thanks not only to its fresh salt waters but its soil which has high levels of rose quartz.

“It’s just amazing that a place that got into my mind so many years ago, I finally got to step onto at the right time, and learn how much more special it means to me, than ever before.

“I tried a handful of mocktails but generally was just drinking water with lemon slices and felt just the same as anyone else… It was my version of Ibiza that was perfect for me.”

“Thank you thank you thank you,” she continued.

“I realised that this is going to be my 500th post Which made me smile when I did a Google search of what 500 symbolises. Here’s to continuing finding ways to keep healing and believing in the future.

“One week till my 34th birthday that is truly magic.”

Earlier this week, Lynsey shared that the trip was going to be a bittersweet one.

“Ibiza when my dream comes true... anyone who knows me knows what it means to me to be here…. (I’ve had so many messages in reply to my story saying ‘Lynsey I am so happy you have finally gotten to go.’),” she said on social media.

The Longford native revealed that she was originally meant to travel to Ibiza with her pal Georgie, who sadly passed away.

Lynsey continued: “I cried on the plane just thinking I am alive (dodgy bits and all) and really doing this and thinking back nearly three years ago when my beautiful friend Georgie booked to go with me to fulfil my dream but devastatingly she gained her wings and we didn’t get to go till now.

“I could feel her beside me just smiling and taking in the view. Looking forward to writing her name in the sand just like in Mexico.”

The gang made time to visit the island’s famous party hotel, Ibiza Rocks, during their trip, with Lynsey sharing a photo of her by the pool in a purple bikini with a mesh cover-up.

In the caption, she reflected on her experience and shared an inspirational quote with her followers, writing: “We all have many life mountains left to climb, but remembering to stop and appreciate the view on the journey helps to keep one foot going in front of the other.”

Una also shared a sunny snap from their girls' trip, posing with Lynsey and their friends Charlene and Annette as they enjoyed some drinks by the sea.

“Couldn’t be happier than with this beautiful bunch,” the singer wrote.