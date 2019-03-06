Luke Perry’s son has paid an emotional tribute to his late father, saying he will do everything he can to continue his legacy.

Luke Perry’s son has paid an emotional tribute to his late father, saying he will do everything he can to continue his legacy.

Luke Perry’s son determined to carry on his legacy

The Beverly Hills 90210 actor died on Monday, five days after suffering a stroke.

On Wednesday, wrestler Jack Perry posted an image on Instagram of the pair together, taken when he was a little boy.

Jack and Luke Perry (Jack Perry Instagram)

“He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad,” wrote Jack, 21.

“He loved supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be.

“I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for.

“I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth.

“I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud.”

“I love you Dad,” he said.

Jack’s sister Sophie also shared a tribute to their father after his death.

The 18-year-old said on Instagram: “A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast.

“I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.

“I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I.”

She went on: “I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye.

“So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

Press Association