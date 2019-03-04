Style Celebrity News

Monday 4 March 2019

Luke Perry’s Riverdale co-star Molly Ringwald heartbroken after actor’s death

The actress said she would miss Perry so much.

Luke Perry (PA)
By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Luke Perry’s Riverdale co-star Molly Ringwald has said her “heart is broken” following the actor’s death at the age of 52.

The actor died on Monday after suffering a massive stroke.

Ringwald posted a message on Twitter saying: “My heart is broken.

“I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family.”

Screenwriter Joss Whedon was also among those paying tribute.

He tweeted: “The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted “Buffy” to be.

“I asked if he’d ever seen “Near Dark” and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious.

“He shouldn’t be gone.”

US actor Seth Green said he was “crushed”.

“Luke Perry was truly a great guy,” he said.

“Warm, kind, generous and hard working. We met very young, I witnessed the grace with which he became a pop icon & parent.

“He’s been an awesome example of how to stay decent in a swirl of crazy.

“Love to his family.”

Actress Sarah Douglas said the Beverly Hills, 90210 star was “such a teenage heartthrob”.

The actor had been in hospital since last week.

His publicist said Perry’s family and friends were with him when he died.

Press Association

