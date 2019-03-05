Luke Perry’s daughter has said she is “grateful for all the love” following her father’s death at 52.

Luke Perry’s daughter ‘grateful for all the love’ after her father’s death

Sophie Perry flew back from Malawi, Africa, to be with her family by her father’s side when he died in a Los Angeles hospital on Monday, five days after suffering a stroke.

The death of former Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale star Perry sparked an outpouring of grief, with fans and co-stars paying tribute.

Sophie, Perry’s 18-year-old daughter from his marriage to Rachel “Minnie” Sharp, has now thanked fans for their support with a message on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of her and her father, she said: “A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast.

“I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.

“I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I.”

Sophie, one of Perry’s two children alongside her brother, Jack, added: “I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye.

“So bare with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

Perry shot to fame while playing heartthrob Dylan McKay in Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990.

His co-star Shannen Doherty shared a tribute on Instagram, saying “processing” Perry’s death is “impossible right now”.

She said: “Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me. I’m struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts.

“But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives. Processing this is impossible right now.”

Perry’s publicist Arnold Robinson said the star was surrounded by his family when he died, including his children, fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, and his siblings Tom Perry and Amy Coder.

Perry will next be seen on the big screen in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which reportedly has a UK release date in August.

