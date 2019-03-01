Luke Perry’s co-stars have sent their best wishes after the actor was taken to hospital in Los Angeles.

Luke Perry’s co-stars wish him a speedy recovery after he is taken to hospital

The 52-year-old actor, best known for appearing in Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210, suffered a stroke, according to reports in the US.

A spokesman for Perry told the Press Association he remains under observation in hospital.

Perry’s co-stars from past and present took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

Molly Ringwald plays Perry’s former partner on teen drama Riverdale and tweeted: “Sending my love to Luke Perry.”

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering shared a picture of himself and Perry embracing.

He said: “No words can express what my heart feels hearing today’s shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery.”

Shannen Doherty, also a former star of Beverly Hills, 90210 appeared to send a message of support to Perry when she shared a picture of them together on the show.

Riverdale’s John Behlmann tweeted: “Wishing all the best and a safe recovery for Luke Perry. I only barely met and worked with him, but he seems as good a man as you encounter.”

Kristy Swanson appeared alongside Perry in 1992’s Buffy The Vampire Slayer film.

She said: “I just heard the frightening news about my dear old friend Luke Perry having a massive stroke.

“Luke honey I am praying so hard for you right now, I love you so much, and by God’s Grace you will get through this. Please pray for Luke.”

According to TMZ, paramedics responded to his home in Sherman Oaks, California, on Wednesday morning and he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Perry is best known for playing Dylan McKay in the teen show Beverly Hills, 90210 and is currently starring as Archie’s father Fred Andrews in Riverdale.

The news of his hospitalisation comes a day after it was confirmed the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 will reunite for a reboot of the 90s hit.

Talk of a return to the much-loved show has been in the pipeline for some time, and on Wednesday Fox announced that it was rebooting the series with original stars Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green on board.

Perry and Doherty are not thought to be attached.

