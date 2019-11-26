Lucy Kennedy is latest celebrity victim of scam weight-loss ads on Facebook

TV presenter Lucy Kennedy has been targeted by a weight-loss scam which saw her image being doctored and false quotes attributed to her.

Kennedy (43) described as "fake" two pictures of her used on a new Facebook page called 'Dlyetto' along with the quote "I drink it to be thin". The images are accompanied by a picture of the product, Black Latte, which alleges to boost weight loss.

A link then brings users to a page that has been doctored to make it look like it is her personal blog, with 'Living with Lucy' emblazoned at the top.

Under the headline 'The truth about loosing (sic) 23kg in one month', a post purporting to be written by the presenter states she tried lots of diets to lose weight but nothing worked. It added that these diets affected her mood.

