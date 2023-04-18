‘Love you, m’boy’ – Barry Keoghan shares cute pic of baby son Brando

Barry Keoghan has shared an adorable new photo of his lookalike son Brando.

The Oscar-nominated actor welcomed his first child with girlfriend Alyson Sandro last August and the toddler is resembling his father more by the day.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Barry posted a brand-new snap of his little boy, who looked cute as ever as he posed barefoot on a fluffy cream blanket.

The tot wore a white quilted coat with his hood up and some comfortable trousers for the shot.

Brando looked like a carbon copy of his movie star dad in the stunning social media post with his recognisable blue eyes and toothy grin.

Captioning the photo, Barry wrote: “Love you m’boy”, adding a red heart and shamrock emojis for good measure.

Fans have previously said the father-son duo were like twins after Barry shared a sweet festive snap of the pair back in December.

Baby Brando looked “very, very cute” dressed in tartan shorts, navy socks, a white shirt, and a navy sweater vest with a red trim and sequins.

His Christmas fit was complete with a matching tartan bowtie while a blue dummy can be seen lying on a table in the photo.

His Dubliner dad looked proud as punch to show off his son and had a massive grin plastered onto his face while out for dinner.

Captioning the snap, Barry wrote “Wee Brando” and added a heart and shamrock emoji – his favourite combination to use when sharing photos of his mini-me.

Followers flooded the replies section to gush over Brando, with many remarking that they couldn’t believe how much he looked like his father.

One person said: “It’s insane how much that baby looks like you. Aly really carried your twin lmao.”

Another wrote: “AWWWW. HE IS ADORABLE BARRY!! You guys really look alike omg!!”

While a third chimed in: “What an amazing likeness! So gorgeous!”

And a fourth added: “He’s your double”.