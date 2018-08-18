Singer Niall Horan has been pictured in public with his girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld for the first time.

'Love ya hails' - Smitten singer Niall Horan steps out with girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld for the first time

The loved-up pair were snapped heading to Target in Los Angles, California this week.

Rumours that the pair were dating surfaced in February when they were spotted at a Backstreet Boys concert together.

However, the couple have never confirmed their relationship status publicly.

Things finally changed this week when, on their shopping trip to Target, they were happy to indulge in a public display of affection, openly hugging and kissing as they waited for the elevator.

Niall and Hailee were said to spend around 15 minutes in the store, as Hailee purchased a humidifier.

The happy couple were also sartorially in sync, both wearing white t-shirts, blue shorts and jeans, and white trainers.

The Mullingar singer is clearly smitted by Hailee.

Last December, he posted a candid photo of her on Instagram and wrote a sweet tribute to her, wishing her a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to the loveliest person on the planet and one of my best friends @haileesteinfeld. Have no idea what the hell is going on in this photo. Love ya hails".

