Love Island's Molly Mae Hague flies via private jet for appearance at underage disco in Longford

Longford has become the unlikely destination for reality television superstars.

Maura Higgins, the breakout star of this summer's series of Love Island, hails from Ballymahon and Molly Mae Hague, the influencer who came second with boyfriend Tommy Fury, enjoyed a whistlestop trip there as part of a promotional appearance. Molly shared a picture of her boarding a private jet from the UK to Knock Airport, wearing an Instagram-ready ensemble and toting monogram Louis Vuitton luggage, where she was heading for Ireland to appear as the guest of honour at an underage disco.

The Under-18's event at Blazers Nightclub is among her first big-money appearances as she, and all the other contestants, try to maximise the interest currently aimed at them. Tickets for the event cost €20, but it's unclear what Molly's appearance fee was. She will be returning to Ireland at the end of the month for a similar booking at Queens nightclub in Ennis, Co Clare and tickets prices vary between €16 to €22.

Maura also returned home to catch up with her family and is splitting time between Longford and London, where she intends on moving full-time thanks to her newfound fame. She and boyfriend Curtis Pritchard stayed at the four star Viewmount House while in town.

 "I always wanted to be a hairdresser; and I did that. I did that for 10 years. And then I wanted to go into the modelling world. I never saw myself doing this," she told the Sunday Independent. "I just thought it would be completely out of my league, to be honest...even a couple of months before going into Love Island, I struggled to pay my rent. And I never saw myself here. I don't really plan my future. I just take each day as it comes."

