Love Islanders’ disbelief after ‘one of the most tense Casa Amor reunions ever’ (ITV/PA)

Love Islanders were left in disbelief following “one of the most tense Casa Amor reunions ever” on the ITV show.

Following a visit to the infamous spin-off villa, several couples were given the option to stick with their partner or recouple with another contestant.

Tensions rose after it was revealed that Ella Thomas had recoupled with footballer Ouzy See in Casa Amor, leaving her previous partner Tyrique Hyde single.

As Ella’s decision was revealed by the firepit, host Maya Jama asked her how she felt to see that Tyrique had stayed loyal.

“Kind of surprised, I thought he might miss the game,” Ella said.

Asked his thoughts, Tyrique replied: “I didn’t really expect it from her but I guess you were never mine, just my turn.

“Honestly, I hope it was worth it because we’re done completely.”

Ella said: “I never wanted us to be done. I feel like I gave you time to explore when you wanted to explore, and I owe that to myself.

“I didn’t go into Casa (Amor) expecting to be open. I was the last person who I thought would even look at anyone. But I didn’t know (Ouzy) was going to be there. And I want to explore it more with him.

“But it doesn’t mean that we’re over in my eyes.”

Tyrique replied: “I’m telling you it’s over,” adding: “At the end of the day, you gave me my time to explore when we were open.

“We decided to close things off. So, honestly I wish you all the best. Have a blast.”

After Wednesday’s episode, the couples are Abi Moores and Mitchel Taylor, Amber Wise and Sammy Root, Catherine Agbaje and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson, Leah Taylor and Montel McKenzie, Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble, Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki, and Ella and Ouzy.

The single contestants, who are at risk of being dumped from the show, are Jess Harding, Kady McDermott, Scott Van-Der-Sluis and Tyrique.

A teaser for Thursday’s episode promised that the fallout from Wednesday’s recoupling would continue, with the villa being sent “into meltdown”.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX