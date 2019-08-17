Love Island winners Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill spending romantic weekend in Co Clare

Greg (24), from Limerick, and Amber (21) from Newcastle, have been reunited for an entire weekend together at the stunning Dromoland Castle estate after a hectic two weeks of promotion post-Love Island.

Amber and Greg are reunited in Ireland. PIC: Amber Gill/Instagram

Amber jetted in to Dublin on Friday where she was met by Greg and the couple has shared images and videos of themselves having a romantic dinner, taking a cliff walk, and joking together in their suite.

In a video of the couple travelling to the venue together, Greg teased Amber about their relationship.

Amber Gill. PIC: Greg O'Shea/Instagram

"I haven't even asked her to be my girlfriend yet and she's saying online that she loves me. What do you have to say about that? Hello, hello? It's been four weeks. You said you love me!" he joked.

"No I didn't!" she replied.

Amber and Greg apologise to fans for having too much fun to post much to social media.

Earlier this week it was reported that Greg has joined a Dublin law firm and will sit his FE1s in October.

Amber, meanwhile, has said she will continue to work with her aunt at their Newcastle beauty salon with the aim of expanding the business.

Dromoland Castle

However, speaking to ITV's Loose Women this week, she explained, "We're dating, but we're not official yet. That's the thing, because Love Island is such a weird situation, it's quite intense, we have only known each other a month.

"I think that is probably the reason we are not official, I haven't met any of his family. I haven't been over to Ireland yet, so that is the next step, but we are taking things really slowly.

"I think that, if you want to make something work, you put the effort in. If you really like someone, you are going to go to the ends of the earth to be with them," she added.

