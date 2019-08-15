Love Island winner Amber Gill reveals she's coming to Dublin this weekend to see boyfriend Greg O'Shea

Love Island winner Amber Gill has made it clear that she and Greg O'Shea are taking their fledgling romance very slowly.

But there's no doubt things are moving up a gear after she announced that she is travelling to Dublin to spend the weekend with Greg.

The pair won the ITV2 reality show last month but Gill insisted the couple are not yet official.

The 22-year-old told ITV's Loose Women: "We're dating, but we're not official yet.

Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill embrace after they were named winners of the ‘Love Island’ show. Photo: Matt Frost/ITV/REX

"That's the thing, because Love Island is such a weird situation, it's quite intense, we have only known each other a month.

"I think that is probably the reason we are not official, I haven't met any of his family.

"I haven't been over to Ireland yet, so that is the next step, but we are taking things really slowly.

"I think that, if you want to make something work, you put the effort in. If you really like someone, you are going to go to the ends of the earth to be with them," she added.

Amber coupled up with 24-year-old O'Shea after a turbulent relationship with firefighter Michael Griffiths, who left her for Joanna Chimonides in Casa Amor and then expressed interest in reuniting with her after Chimonides was axed from the show.

However, Amber said: "I wouldn't have gone back. I like the satisfaction of him coming back so I just let him come back and then ... I just wanted to hear him say it but we had such a good friendship I wanted to hear him out at least and apologise. I knew I wasn't going to go back there."

Amber and Greg won the Love Island final on Monday night (Yui Mok/PA)

Amber, from Newcastle, added that she believes her generation has a low tolerance for infidelity.

"It's one strike and then you're out. Cheating, anything like that, you're gone, and I'm a bit like that.

"I think it's probably because we're younger at the minute but even people that have been with (someone) two years, you're gone if you put a foot wrong.

"It's good in a way because I know myself and I know what I want and I want better, but you might catch people throwing away a good thing because they've got this guard."

