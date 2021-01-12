Love Island star Tom Walker gets married to on/off girlfriend ‘after a couple of crazy years’

Love Island's Tom Walker, who famously clashed with Irish star Maura Higgins on the dating show, has got married.

The model - who took part in the ITV2 show's 2019 series - married Chloe Rayner, who he has been on and off with for 10 years, on January 2nd at the Rudding Park Hotel in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

He wrote on Instagram: "So... We got married.

After a couple of crazy years we decided to start the year off with a bit of positivity.

Last weekend, 2.1.21 we tied the knot COVID style.

We’ve been a long distance couple, on and off for almost 10 years now! Life experiences, all the challenges of the past few years and then plenty of thinking time, has made me realise that there is only one person I’d like to spend the rest of my life with. So we made the decision not to waste anymore time and commit to spending rest of our lives together. Thanks Little One for saying yes and becoming my Wife, I can’t believe how lucky I am to have found you! When you know, you know and I know. (sic)"

Chloe posted: "2.1.21 Last week I got to marry my best friend. After 10 years of obstacles and long distance, we finally stepped into a new chapter. I can’t believe I’m your wife (!!) @tom9walker, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life laughing, exploring and being in love with you. (sic)"

Several stars congratulated the happy couple on their nuptials, including Jake Quickenden.

He wrote: "Congrats mate"

Former 'Love Island' star Biggs Chris posted: "Amazing guys"

Tom had his ups and downs in the 'Love Island' villa before being dumped from the island.

One of his lowlights included a huge bust-up with Maura Higgins when the pair were set to go into the Hideaway for a night.

Beforehand, Tom turned to the lads and said: "It will be interesting to see if she's all mouth or not," much to Longford star Maura's disgust.

