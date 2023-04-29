Love Island star Samie Elishi to undergo surgery after fans spot lump on her neck

The 22-year-old said doctors still do not know if the lump is cancerous or not

Love Island star Samie Elishi has broken down in tears as she spoke about a ‘grade 3’ lump on her neck after it was spotted by fans.

The 22-year-old said doctors still do not know if the lump is cancerous or not, and that a biopsy will have to be undertaken after she has surgery to remove the lump.

She discussed her health scare on her YouTube channel yesterday in a broadcast called ‘The Video I Never Wanted To Make’, saying she feels ‘grateful’ to have been able to get medical advice after eagle-eyed fans spotted it.

Explaining that she has a 5cm lump on her thyroid, she also spoke of breaking up with her partner Tom Clare.

She said: “It’s still obviously really scary. I'm a young girl, I'm realising how common it is now. I even saw Demi Jones went through it.”

Fellow reality star Demi Jones successfully beat cancer

Jones, another reality star, was diagnosed and beat thyroid cancer in 2021.

Tom also took to social media to say the pair had parted ways on good terms.

He wrote: “Didn't think I'd be writing this but me and Samie have gone our separate ways. We are still on good terms and I have nothing but love and respect for her. I'm gutted it's some to an end but I truly wish Samie the best.”

Speaking of the procedure, Samie said: “Basically what they do is they cut your neck. I shouldn't be upset because I'm so grateful that people messaged and I've caught it now. I'm so grateful.”