Former Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis was in a “dark place” in the months before his death, a friend has revealed.

Love Island star Mike was 'in a dark place' before death - friend and former co-star

Montana Brown, who appeared in the 2017 series of the ITV2 show alongside Thalassitis, paid tribute to him on Instagram, saying she wished she could have done more for him.

Thalassitis (26) was found dead on Friday. It is understood his body was found near his home in Essex.

Brown also revealed details of their last phone call, in which Thalassitis congratulated her on a recent swimwear range launch.

“Now I know you were in a dark place a few months back and I thought you were past it and that you were on the up,” she said.

“I got you to buy [self-help book] The Magic, you wrote down your gratitudes.

“You had the pictures of your family in your car to remind you to be grateful for them.

“I just don’t know how I didn’t notice.

“I am absolutely heartbroken that I couldn’t help you.

“Your phone call a few days ago to tell me that I’m smashing the swimwear, you’re proud of me and that you’re grateful for my friendship is the only thing that’s keeping me going right now.

“At least you knew how much you meant to me.”

Thalassitis, a semi-professional footballer, earned the nickname “Muggy Mike” on Love Island, after he got together with a fellow islander’s girlfriend.

Brown added: “I’ve thought long and hard about what I want to say. I’ve woken up and unfortunately this wasn’t just a nightmare so this is to you Mr Thala.

“Firstly, I’m so angry at you for doing this because you are so loved by so many people and I just wish you picked up the phone so we could’ve sorted this out. This didn’t need to happen.

“Secondly, it annoys me that you were so misunderstood. ‘Muggy Mike’ was your stage name and let’s face it, the ladies did fall at your feet but everyone had this impression of you and you were literally the opposite. You were one of a kind.”

