Love Island star Adam Collard and Irish influencer Sarah Godfrey share date night photos

LOVE Island lothario Adam Collard has shared loved-up snaps with his new girlfriend, Irish influencer and fitness blogger Sarah Godfrey.

While he may not have found lasting love in the famous ITV2 villa, he has been enjoying a romance with the Dublin model for several months now.

Reality TV star Collard (23) shared cosy photos of them enjoying a date night at Tomahawk Steakhouse in Newcastle this evening.

He captioned the post: "Prime rib... apparently the steaks good here too."

The pair also enjoyed a trip to the luxurious Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort in Morocco in July.

They confirmed their romance by posting images of them on a 4x4 vehicle in the sand dunes.

Dubliner Godfrey has amassed more than 133,000 followers on Instagram and was previously in a relationship with fellow Irish fitness influencer Rob Lipsett for several years.

She told The Sunday Independent's Life magazine about how she knew things were ending between them during a holiday to Bali.

Godfrey said that in between the social media posts, she was probably in tears.

"It was just before Rob and I had broken up the first time, and I wasn't very happy on that holiday," she said.

"I just knew at the end of it we were going to break up. The last couple of days I just spent sitting in the hotel room."

The couple had a professional videographer with them to capture their trip for their followers, but Sarah said this was "too much pressure".

"That's when I kind of realised, 'I can't do this anymore'," she said. "You need to have some kind of separation between what you do for your work and your reality."

Collard earned a reputation as a lothario during his time in Love Island last year, when he coupled up with Kendall Rae Knight, Rosie Williams, Zara McDermott and Daryelle Sargeant.

He remained in a relationship with Zara until February this year, when they called it quits.

She said in a statement shortly afterwards: "I am heartbroken to announce that Adam and I have parted ways. I love him very much and will always have a special place in my heart for him & our time spent together. I have tried so hard to be the best person I can possibly be...

"Sometimes in life, you just aren't enough for someone; no matter what you do for them or how much you try to be...

"For everyone asking if I'm ok, I don't know that I am. But I know that soon I will be. I will be strong and prove to myself that I can get through this."

Online Editors