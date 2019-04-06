'Love Island' couple split up just eight months after winning show
'Love Island' couple Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have split eight months after winning the reality show.
Fincham announced the break-up in a post on his Instagram Story, saying "sometimes things aren't meant to be".
He wrote: "There is no easy way to say this and it isn't going to be an easy time, but me an Dani are not in a relationship anymore.
"We will always care a lot for each other and have love for each other and I mean that from the bottom of my heart and I wish her nothing but happiness.
"That's all I have to say, a break-up is hard enough as it is for both of us, let alone in the public eye."
Irish Independent