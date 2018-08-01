Louise Duffy has shared the first glimpse of her precious newborn daughter with husband Paul Galvin.

The Today FM broadcaster (34) kept her pregnancy secret until the eighth month and also gave birth weeks ago before announcing the new arrival.

"Three wonderful weeks getting to know this little girl; our beautiful daughter Esmé Galvin," she captioned a picture holding her baby on Instagram.

She and the GAA star have been married for two and a half years.

Louise Duffy with baby daughter Esme. Picture: Instagram

Earlier this year, she spoke about how much she values her personal relationships more in her 30s, saying: "Marriage and my friendships are so important to me now. I have the same friends that I had since I was in school, and there is just a sense of comfort."

"I'm quite enjoying my life now; there's nothing I would change; nothing I would rather I had more of or less of. I think in my 20s I probably wished I was a different way; I second-guessed myself; probably had more doubts about myself."

Louise Duffy and husband Paul Galvin. Picture: Instagram

Online Editors