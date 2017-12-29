Louise and Jamie Redknapp granted divorce in 25 seconds as marriage had 'broken down irretrievably'

Judge Ian Mulkis on Friday granted a divorce decree at a hearing in the Central Family Court in London.

Neither Mr Redknapp, 44, a former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder who now works as a television pundit, nor Mrs Redknapp, 43, a founding member of the band Eternal who reached the final of the BBC's 2016 Strictly Come Dancing show, were in court.

Paperwork showed Mrs Redknapp had filed for divorce and claimed the marriage had irretrievably broken down because of Mr Redknapp's "unreasonable behaviour".