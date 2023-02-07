| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Lottie Ryan says it was ‘awful’ leaving her family home for last time

The presenter revealed she took ‘lots of old photos’ and some of her dad Gerry’s awards

Lottie Ryan Expand
The Ryan family home. Expand

Close

Lottie Ryan

Lottie Ryan

The Ryan family home.

The Ryan family home.

/

Lottie Ryan

Maeve McTaggart

Lottie Ryan has described the “emotional” moment she said goodbye to her childhood home after it was sold.

The presenter’s mum Morah moved out of the house on Castle Avenue in Clontarf last year, giving her a “fresh start.”

Most Watched

Privacy