Lottie Ryan recalls awkward moment she walked in on her parents having sex

Lottie Ryan has revealed how she once walked in as her parents were having sex in the bedroom.

The RTE star recalled the awkward moment when she stumbled across the late broadcaster Gerry Ryan and his ex-wife Morah enjoying some quality time.

The eldest daughter of the couple described the excruciating experience on the Jen and Lottie Do Parenting podcast she shares with Jennifer Zamparelli.

Lottie (37) said: “I walked into the bedroom in the middle of the night.

“And my dad fell on top of my mum and just froze. I never had the birds and the bees chat. Not at home, not in school. I went to a Catholic secondary school and they did not talk about sex.”

However, Lottie vowed things will be different with her son Wolf because husband Fabio will have the chat when the toddler is older.

She added: “I’ve told him he needs to have the chat with Wolf. I don’t know the biology behind it.”

Describing herself as “a late bloomer”, Lottie said that although she had no formal sex education, she always felt she could chat to her mother whenever she needed.

“I had that kind of relationship with my mum where I definitely felt I could ask her anything. I definitely rang her in very awkward situations. I do remember asking her very forward questions later in life.”

The Dubliner also told how she is looking forward to jetting off on a holiday soon with Fabio and Wolf, who turns two next month, because it’s been a busy year for her work-wise. She added: “I need a break.”