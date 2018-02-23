Lottie Ryan opens up about her dream wedding and keeping her father's memory alive

The 2fm presenter, who is covering for Jennifer Zamparelli on Breakfast Republic during her maternity leave, wed partner of 14 years Fabio Aprille last May in a charming ceremony in his native Italy, where his family still reside.

Lottie, who is famously private in interviews, spoke in-depth about the highlights from her big day and knowing that her late father Gerry was looking down on her. "It was one of those out of body moments for me and also so special for our loved ones. Having my family there, experiencing his traditions was wonderful too," she told RSVP Magazine.

Lottie Ryan's wedding.

"I was just very chilled. I knew what I wanted and I knew I'd be more relaxed doing my own thing. I didn't put a huge amount of thought into it, but with my mum, sisters and Fabio's sisters there, we'd just have fun. There's too much though and love that does into planning a wedding to allow it to turn it into something stressful." "There was great excitement on both sides and it's a great way for people to come together. It's an event that's all about good vibes, positivity, love...I recommend it."

She was accompanied by her sisters Bonnie and Babette in her bridal party and her brother Rex walked her up the aisle, which she said was "always going to be emotional." "I was so grateful because it really was raining very heavily the day before. But thank God we woke up the next morning and it ended up being the hottest day of the year. So Dad has to be good for something up there! I don't necessarily need those thing to know that he's there and watching out for me, but yes, in that instance, it was definitely beneficial," she added.

Lottie Ryan and fiancé Fabio

Fabio popped the question to Lottie in 2016, who, in true style, kept it quiet for several months before announcing her plans to wed at a photocall. And married life is just as good as she hoped. "It's a lovely growth to get married. It's nice to do it and it feels fantastic. But I think in relationships, you are always learning new things about the other other," she explained.

"We all evolve into different human beings as we grow up and have different life experiences, so I think marriage or no marriage, you're always learning something new about your partner. Sure isn't that what keeps it exciting?"

As for the baby question, the couple have been inundated with queries like most newlyweds, but she is keen to live in the moment.

Bonnie, Babette, Morah and Lottie Ryan at the Peter Mark VIP Style Awards 2017 at The Marker Hotel, Dublin. Photo: Brian McEvoy

"It has to be one of the most annoying questions because you can't be constantly looking to the future. You have to enjoy the moment. I just got married so I'm very happy with what's happening in my life at the moment."

