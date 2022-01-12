Lottie Ryan on how son Wolf’s name pays tribute to her father – and why she could never call him ‘Gerry’

RTÉ broadcaster Lottie Ryan has paid tribute to her famous late father by using his surname for her baby’s Wolf’s middle name.

But the 2fm entertainment reporter (36) has said she would never have called her baby ‘Gerry’ as the RTÉ presenter – who died in April 2010 - was such an iconic personality.

“I don’t know if that’s fair to do. He’s going to know who his granddad is - we talk about him all the time. My dad’s name is such an iconic part of who he was; I don’t know if it would be fair to give it to him.

"Wolf’s middle name is Ryan so my family is represented in some way so because it was a boy, it was easy enough to give him that as his middle name. I just think Gerard or Gerry belonged to one person in my family,” she said.

She welcomed in her first baby with husband Fabio Aprile last June and when it came to picking his name, it was always an easy choice.

“I've always loved the name Wolf and so has Fabio. Whether it was a boy or a girl, it was always going to be Wolf. I think it’s an amazing name and he looks very like his dad. He’s going to look very Italian so he’s going to be able to rock the name no problem. And let’s face it, I come from a family of names like Lottie, Rex, Bonnie, Babs, Elliot, it was never going to be something not unusual,” she said.

Read More

She returned to work with the national broadcaster when he was four months old and she admits it was “tough” leaving such a young infant.

Video of the Day

“It was difficult. You’ve been with this person 24 hours a day for four months and even though I’m a first-time mum, I’m handing him over to someone going, ‘If he makes this noise, he’s a little bit unhappy’ and they’re looking at you like, ‘We know what we’re doing.’

“It’s not easy but in hindsight, being back in work and doing something that makes me feel like me has probably been very good for my head. So in the long-run, it’s a good thing for me to do," she said.

She also returned to the dancefloor on Sunday night with a dazzling Salsa to the tune of ‘Dora the Explorer’ on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for its opening night show. The 2020 show winner said the nerves were certainly jangling in the run-up to her routine.

“I was planking myself. I think I was more nervous than the first time. Things are different, I haven’t danced in two years. When I did Dora last time, i was training 12 hours a day, seven days a week for 12 weeks so it was very different circumstances and on top of that, I'd had a baby.

"Before I went out, I did look at myself and go, ‘You're either brave or incredibly stupid’ but thankfully, I think it went well,” she said.

“I did feel a little bit like I had something to prove to myself, I really wanted to see if I could still do it. I needed to do it for my head.”

Her next challenge will see her joining up with former Olympian Daivd Gillick for the ‘Start with...Parkrun’ campaign, supported by Vhi.

Aimed at encouraging members of the public to be more active in 2022 and build up their exercise regimes by walking or running to a distance of 5km, the parkrun will take place for free every Saturday in over 100 locations around Ireland.

To sign up, log on to www.parkrun.ie.