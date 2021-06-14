Lottie Ryan has given birth to her first child.

The 2FM DJ’s management announced today that Lottie and her husband Fabio Aprile have welcomed a baby boy into the world.

“NK Management is pleased to announce that Lottie Ryan has given birth to a baby boy prematurely at 33 weeks,” her management wrote on Instagram.

"Lottie and Fabio will now be spending time as a family and we ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

At the end of May, Lottie said she experienced complications with her pregnancy, but that she and the baby were healthy.

While doing a Q&A on her Instagram page, many fans asked Lottie about her pregnancy journey.

"Pregnancy is good, and I am good, thank you. It hasn’t been that way the whole way through,” she said.

“We’ve had complications, but thankfully myself and baby are very healthy and very well, so I’m very lucky.”

Lottie added that she was “very sick” throughout her pregnancy.

Giving advice to one of her fans who was also experiencing pregnancy-related sickness, she said: “‘I was very sick, but what I will say is every pregnancy is different, so you need to talk to your GP or midwife because that’s what I did and it was the best thing.”

Lottie let the gender of her baby slip on 2FM’s The Jennifer Zamparelli Show back in March.

She said she and her partner Fabio were “absolutely thrilled” to be having a baby boy.