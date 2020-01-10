Lizzie McGuire creator stands down from show’s Disney+ reboot

The creator of teen comedy Lizzie McGuire has stepped down as executive producer on the Disney+ reboot.

The creator of teen comedy Lizzie McGuire has stepped down as executive producer on the Disney+ reboot.

Terri Minsky had been overseeing the programme’s revival, which will see Hilary Duff reprise the title role.

However, it has now been announced Minsky has departed the show, with Disney wanting to put a “new lens” on it.

Disney said in a statement: “Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series.

“After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”

Minsky’s replacement has not been announced. Duff, 32, is currently on her honeymoon with her new husband Matthew Koma.

The original series of Lizzie McGuire ran for two seasons between 2001 and 2004 and followed the life of a 13-year-old girl navigating her way through school and adolescence.

The new series will see Lizzie, now approaching 30, living in New York working as an assistant to an interior decorator.

Adam Lamberg, who played Lizzie’s best friend Gordo, is also set to return.

PA Media