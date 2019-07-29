Liz Hurley's son Damien recreates her iconic safety pin look with a modern twist

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian recreated one of her most famous red carpet looks.

The 17-year-old actor and model has paid homage to his mother by re-imagining the 'safety pin' Versace dress Elizabeth, 54, wore to the after party of Richard Curtis' 'Four Weddings And A Funeral' in 1994 with her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant.

Attending the launch party for Pat McGrath Labs new product range Sublime Perfection The System at Selfridges in London, Damian wore a pair of black cigarette trousers and a matching black blazer emblazoned with seven oversized gold safety pins.

Damian fronted the Sublime Perfection campaign and recently took to Instagram to share his excitement about being the new face of the brand.

Liz Hurley's son Damien Hurley

He wrote: "So excited to show you guys something secret [that] I've been working on with the divine, Pat McGrath".

It appears the feeling between the model and the designer is mutual as McGrath previously dubbed Hurley "a bright, young, emerging star".

He said: "A supermodel is born. It's no surprise that as the offspring of the iconic Elizabeth Hurley, Damian is a bright, young, emerging star who has an absolutely magnetic personality, energy, and an exceptional look."

Damian added of McGrath: "Pat is an artist and visionary, who has truly changed the face of beauty, especially for my generation."

Despite the dress being one of Elizabeth's most iconic looks, the 'Royals' star previously admitted that the dress was "fished a dress out of a white plastic bag".

She said: "I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh [Grant]'s premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion. I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag."

Actress Elizabeth Hurley wears a Giani Versace dress to the premiere of 'Four Weddings and A Funeral' held in Leicester Square on March 09, 1994 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

