Little Mix star Perrie Edwards and footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expecting first child

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

Sharing a photo of her baby bump on Instagram, she wrote: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

A second photo showed footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who she has been in a relationship with since early 2017, cradling her from behind.

He wrote on his own page: “Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? so grateful and excited to become a dad. bring on the sleepless nights.”

The 27-year-old is the second member of the girl group to announce a pregnancy this month.

Last week Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed she is expecting a baby with footballer fiance Andre Gray.

Fellow Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall was among those sending their congratulations.

She wrote: “beaming for you both – I’m the luckiest auntie in the world! Love youuuuu x”

Pinnock added: “Arghhhhhhhh so so so happy for you both! And so bloody happy we get to go on this journey together! Love you so much.”

Lottie Tomlinson, sister of One Direction star Louis, and Ella Eyre were also among those who left messages under the photo.

Eyre wrote: “Shooooooooooketh to the core !!!!!! Congratulations to you all xxxx”.

Love Island presenter and new mum Laura Whitmore wrote: “Yas mama” followed by a red heart emoji, while reality TV star Vicky Pattison wrote: “AAAAAARRRRGGHHHH!!!! Omg mate!!! Congratulations hun!!!”.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, from Portsmouth, plays for Premier League club Liverpool and is an England international.

Edwards confirmed their romance in February 2017 after weeks of speculation, sharing a photo on Instagram showing them kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

She captioned the shot, “Him.”

Little Mix formed on The X Factor in 2011 and have become one of the UK’s biggest-selling girlbands.

They left Simon Cowell’s Syco Music for the RCA label in November 2018.

In December Jesy Nelson left the group, saying the high-profile role had “taken a toll” on her mental health.

Nelson had spoken openly about her battle with anxiety and previously revealed in a BBC documentary called Odd One Out that abuse on social media got so bad she attempted to take her own life.

In January, she scored her final number one with Little Mix after single Sweet Melody, from their recent album Confetti, topped the charts.

PA Media