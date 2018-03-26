Little Mia Tindall steals the show during day out with cousins: see all the adorable pictures

The four-year-old daughter of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall joined her cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in Gloucestershire on Sunday. The boisterous toddler was full of energy chasing around her cousins, enjoying some ice cream and teed herself up for a day of fun while making a stylish entrance, like this.

Mia Tindall attends the Gatcombe Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park on March 25, 2018 in Stroud, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) Sunglasses on and stuffed bunny in hand, she came armed to Gatcombe Park for some time outdoors, while her mother Zara, who is expecting her second child, gleefully watched. Mia's parents are famously down-to-earth and are trying to raise her to be as normal as possible, despite the fact that Britain's Queen Elizabeth is her great-grandmother and she has regular playdates with her cousins Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

And she will remain close to her home near her parents and future younger sibling, instead of sticking to tradition and being sent to a boarding school in a few years time. Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter Mia (left) with her cousins Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips(right) at the Gatcombe Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire "I'm certainly not keen on sending Mia away to a boarding school at the other end of the country," he told the Daily Mail.

Mike, a former English rugby star, was a day student at a private school in Wakefield, England, as a child, would prefer Mia to follow a similar path. "I know many people who say boarding was the making of them because they forged great independence from their parents, but I don’t really want her to be distanced from us.

"Personally, I'd rather she attend a school that's nearby, where we'll always be on hand if she needs us," he said. "Anything else goes against my instincts."

Online Editors